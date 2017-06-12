Nigeria will witness major improvemen...

Nigeria will witness major improvement in primary healthcare services - NGF

12 hrs ago

The Nigeria Governors Forum Secretariat on Friday in Abuja said Nigeria would record major improvement in its primary healthcare services shortly. Director-General of the secretariat, Dr Asishana Okauru, stated this on Friday at the sideline of a workshop on "Implementation of the Primary Healthcare under One Roof Policy organised by the secretariat in Abuja.

Chicago, IL

