Nigeria: Widows of Ogoni Leaders Killed By Abacha Sue Shell in Netherlands

11 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The widows of four of nine men executed by Nigeria's military regime in 1995 have filed a civil lawsuit seeking compensation and an apology from Royal Dutch Shell. According to a writ filed in a court in The Hague, the widows are seeking compensation from the company for alleged complicity in a military crackdown, leading to the deaths of their husbands.

