Nigeria: Why Court Dismissed Treason Charges Against Okah
The prosecution counsel in the ongoing trial of Charles Okah, alleged mastermind of the October 1, 2010 bomb blast, has explained the reason for the dismissal of treason charges against the defendants. Speaking during an interview with journalists at the end of the trial on Thursday, the counsel, Alex Izinyon, said the court interpreted the prosecution's pattern of handling the matter to mean that it lacked evidence against the accused.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ...
|May 11
|Parden Pard
|5
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|May 10
|Big Phobe
|2
|How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ...
|May 6
|boggle
|1
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr '17
|Christardy
|1
|Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h...
|Apr '17
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ...
|Apr '17
|Uproot disease_en...
|1
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC