Nigeria: Why Court Dismissed Treason Charges Against Okah

The prosecution counsel in the ongoing trial of Charles Okah, alleged mastermind of the October 1, 2010 bomb blast, has explained the reason for the dismissal of treason charges against the defendants. Speaking during an interview with journalists at the end of the trial on Thursday, the counsel, Alex Izinyon, said the court interpreted the prosecution's pattern of handling the matter to mean that it lacked evidence against the accused.

