Nigeria: Uncertainty Taints Planned O...

Nigeria: Uncertainty Taints Planned Oil Exploration in Chad Basin

Few days to the deadline set by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation to resume oil exploration in Borno state, indications have emerged that the planned exercise may not take place soon. LEADERSHIP reports that none of the sophisticated equipment for the operation has been moved to the site earmarked for the commencement of the exercise even as there are no activities on ground to indicate that the exercise will begin soon as promised.

Chicago, IL

