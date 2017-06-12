Nigeria: Top 'Boko Haram Terrorist', Aliko, Arrested
The army spokesman, Sani Usman, said in the statement that "Aliko" was arrested on Friday by troops of 33 Brigade following a tip-off in Yuga village in Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State, where he has been in hiding. "During preliminary interrogation, he confessed that he actively participated in several Boko Haram terrorists' attacks and also owned an AK-47 Rifle which he lost during one of the attacks they carried out in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police arrest 124 suspected gays, rapist in Kano
|Thu
|Baptist ism by Proxy
|4
|Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ...
|May '17
|Parden Pard
|5
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|May '17
|Big Phobe
|1
|How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ...
|May '17
|boggle
|1
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr '17
|Christardy
|1
|Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h...
|Apr '17
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ...
|Apr '17
|Uproot disease_en...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC