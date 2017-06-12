Nigeria: Top 'Boko Haram Terrorist', ...

Nigeria: Top 'Boko Haram Terrorist', Aliko, Arrested

The army spokesman, Sani Usman, said in the statement that "Aliko" was arrested on Friday by troops of 33 Brigade following a tip-off in Yuga village in Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State, where he has been in hiding. "During preliminary interrogation, he confessed that he actively participated in several Boko Haram terrorists' attacks and also owned an AK-47 Rifle which he lost during one of the attacks they carried out in 2016.

