Nigeria: Students, Union Threaten to Keep Maiduguri University Locked After Attacks
Both students and staff unions of embattled University of Maiduguri have threatened to keep the institution locked even after the resumption of academic activities in October if the federal government fails to address its security situation. Addressing a joint press conference in Maiduguri, the university chapter of ASUU, SSANU, NASU, NAAT and SUG called on the federal government to immediately take all the necessary measures to provide effective security measures and equipment to protect the lives and properties of the university community or face the wrath of closure of the institution.
