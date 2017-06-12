Nigeria: Senate Talks Tough, Vows Not to Concede Powers to Executive
Quoting Order 43 of Senate Standing Rule, Mr. Na'Allah said there were media reports credited to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to the effect that the National Assembly did not possess any power to alter the budget. He expressed concern that such statement was attributed to the acting president, saying that he was knowledge enough in law.
