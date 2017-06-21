Nigeria Rolls Out $2 Billion Brazil-L...

Nigeria Rolls Out $2 Billion Brazil-Like Social-Welfare Plan

Read more: Bloomberg

Nigeria is rolling out its first national social-welfare program modeled partly on Brazil's Bolsa Familia in a bid to boost a weak economy and curb poverty by giving cash to its poorest citizens and ensuring their children go to school. The government of Africa's most populous nation is investing 500 billion naira in the initiative this year and is talking to the World Bank about a $500 million loan, Minister of State for Budget and National Planning Zainab Ahmed said in an interview in the capital, Abuja. Launched in December, the program is initially targeting about 1 million households starting in eight of Nigeria's 36 states.

Chicago, IL

