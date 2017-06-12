Nigeria: Rights Seeks De-Radicalisati...

Nigeria: Rights Seeks De-Radicalisation of Child Suicide Bombers

The National Human Rights Commission has called for de-radicalisation of children manipulated to serve as suicide bombers for the Boko Haram insurgents. The Acting Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Mrs Oti Ovrawah made the call in Abuja as Nigeria observes the 2017 Day of African Child.

