Nigeria prisons congested, inadequately funded-Prisons CG raises alarm
The Controller General of Prisons, Nigerian Prisons Service, Mr. Jafaru Ahmed has expressed the need for proper funding of prisons across the country in order to properly achieve major objectives of prisons service as well as ensure greater efficiency. Ahmed made the remarks at the weekend during the maiden visit of the Vice Chancellor, Covenant University, Ota, Prof.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police arrest 124 suspected gays, rapist in Kano
|Jun 15
|Baptist ism by Proxy
|4
|Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ...
|May '17
|Parden Pard
|5
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|May '17
|Big Phobe
|1
|How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ...
|May '17
|boggle
|1
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr '17
|Christardy
|1
|Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h...
|Apr '17
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ...
|Apr '17
|Uproot disease_en...
|1
