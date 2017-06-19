Nigeria prisons congested, inadequate...

Nigeria prisons congested, inadequately funded-Prisons CG raises alarm

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

The Controller General of Prisons, Nigerian Prisons Service, Mr. Jafaru Ahmed has expressed the need for proper funding of prisons across the country in order to properly achieve major objectives of prisons service as well as ensure greater efficiency. Ahmed made the remarks at the weekend during the maiden visit of the Vice Chancellor, Covenant University, Ota, Prof.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police arrest 124 suspected gays, rapist in Kano Jun 15 Baptist ism by Proxy 4
News Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ... May '17 Parden Pard 5
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May '17 Big Phobe 1
News How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ... May '17 boggle 1
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr '17 Christardy 1
News Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h... Apr '17 He Named Me Black... 1
News Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ... Apr '17 Uproot disease_en... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,668 • Total comments across all topics: 282,031,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC