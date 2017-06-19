Nigeria: Police Arrest Military Member of Evans' Kidnap Gang

As the police strives to unravel the mystery behind the legendary and notorious billionaire kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeje Onwuamadike, alias Evans, it was saturday revealed that they have nabbed another member of the gang; a military personnel. The suspect, Lance Corporal Victor Chukwunonso, a soldier of the Nigerian Army with force No: 09/NA/64/6317, was arrested by the Intelligence Response Team of the Nigeria Police.

