Nigeria: Police Arrest Military Membe...

Nigeria: Police Arrest Military Member of Evans' Kidnap Gang

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

As the police strives to unravel the mystery behind the legendary and notorious billionaire kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeje Onwuamadike, alias Evans, it was saturday revealed that they have nabbed another member of the gang; a military personnel. The suspect, Lance Corporal Victor Chukwunonso, a soldier of the Nigerian Army with force No: 09/NA/64/6317, was arrested by the Intelligence Response Team of the Nigeria Police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police arrest 124 suspected gays, rapist in Kano Jun 15 Baptist ism by Proxy 4
News Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ... May '17 Parden Pard 5
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May '17 Big Phobe 1
News How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ... May '17 boggle 1
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr '17 Christardy 1
News Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h... Apr '17 He Named Me Black... 1
News Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ... Apr '17 Uproot disease_en... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,516 • Total comments across all topics: 282,010,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC