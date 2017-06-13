Nigeria: Parents of Kidnapped Lagos S...

Nigeria: Parents of Kidnapped Lagos Students Weep, Accuse Lagos Govt of Abandonment

Devastated parents of kidnapped students of the Lagos State Model College, Igbonla, Epe, on Wednesday gathered at the Government House, Alausa, Ikeja, to seek release of their children. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the six male students were kidnapped by gunmen from their school premises two weeks ago.

