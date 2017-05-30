Nigeria: Nigerians, Others to Pay for UK Visa Email Enquiries

With effect from today, Nigerians and other nationals outside the United Kingdom are to pay a new fee of 5.48 before they can make any form of British visa enquiry through electronic mail. These new developments are contained in a terse statement made available on Thursday to Vanguard by the Media and Public Affairs Officer of the British High Commission in Abuja, Mr. Joe Abuku.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.