Nigeria: Nigerians, Others to Pay for UK Visa Email Enquiries

With effect from today, Nigerians and other nationals outside the United Kingdom are to pay a new fee of 5.48 before they can make any form of British visa enquiry through electronic mail. These new developments are contained in a terse statement made available on Thursday to Vanguard by the Media and Public Affairs Officer of the British High Commission in Abuja, Mr. Joe Abuku.

