Nigeria: Nigeria Not Poor, No More Financial Assistance - EU Says

The European Union Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Michel Arrion, says EU will not increase its financial assistance to Nigeria. Mr. Arrion made this known in Abuja while delivering a Distinguished Lecture organised by the IBB Golf Club, with the theme "40 years of European union in Nigeria: Lessons learned and the way forward".

