Nigeria: Nigeria May Become Dumpsite As Europe Adopts Green Vehicles
Nigeria may be turned into a dumping ground for petrol and diesel engines that are now being phased out in Europe and other developed countries following the adoption of vehicles that use clean energy. According to oil experts, the development may force oil to reach its peak by 2020 and cut supply to the market by two million barrels a day by 2025, the same volume that caused the oil price collapse in 2014 and 2015.
