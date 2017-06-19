Nigeria: Multiple Suicide Bombings Rock University of Maiduguri
The University of Maiduguri on Sunday night came under a series of attacks as suicide bombers detonated their explosives at different locations including the security office where two lives were reportedly lost. The Borno Police Public Relations Officer, Victor Isukwu, had, at about 12 midnight, confirmed the incident on a WhatsApp platform managed by his office, but only gave sketchy details of casualties recorded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police arrest 124 suspected gays, rapist in Kano
|Jun 15
|Baptist ism by Proxy
|4
|Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ...
|May '17
|Parden Pard
|5
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|May '17
|Big Phobe
|1
|How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ...
|May '17
|boggle
|1
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr '17
|Christardy
|1
|Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h...
|Apr '17
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ...
|Apr '17
|Uproot disease_en...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC