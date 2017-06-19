Nigeria: Multiple Suicide Bombings Rock University of Maiduguri

The University of Maiduguri on Sunday night came under a series of attacks as suicide bombers detonated their explosives at different locations including the security office where two lives were reportedly lost. The Borno Police Public Relations Officer, Victor Isukwu, had, at about 12 midnight, confirmed the incident on a WhatsApp platform managed by his office, but only gave sketchy details of casualties recorded.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.