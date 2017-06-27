Nigeria, Mexico record $600m trade ex...

Nigeria, Mexico record $600m trade exchange

Vanguard

THE trade volume between Nigeria and Mexico has grown by 360 per cent from 166.5 million dollars in 2012 to $600 million in 2016. The Mexican Embassy, Deputy Head of Mission, Rodrigo Tenorio, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Monday.

