Nigeria, Malaysia introduce mathematical aid to strengthen learning

14 hrs ago

The Malaysian High Commissioner, Mr Datum Lim said that the introduction of Social Intellectual Progressive Abacus would help strengthen the bridge in mathematical learning in Nigeria. Lim said that Nigeria had a larger number of students studying in Malaysia, adding that about 15,000 Nigerians were presently studying in Malaysia.

Chicago, IL

