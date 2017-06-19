Nigeria: Leave My Wife Out of Politic...

Nigeria: Leave My Wife Out of Politics, Amaechi Warns Wike

13 hrs ago

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has warned his successor, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, to leave his and his other family members out of politics and stop making baseless accusations. The minister, reacted angrily to the allegation levelled against his wife, Judith Amaechi by Wike, also described his successor as a thug who could hardly speak good English and threatened to expose the governor's wife "if he does not shut up his mouth."

