Nigeria: Leave My Wife Out of Politics, Amaechi Warns Wike
The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has warned his successor, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, to leave his and his other family members out of politics and stop making baseless accusations. The minister, reacted angrily to the allegation levelled against his wife, Judith Amaechi by Wike, also described his successor as a thug who could hardly speak good English and threatened to expose the governor's wife "if he does not shut up his mouth."
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police arrest 124 suspected gays, rapist in Kano
|Jun 15
|Baptist ism by Proxy
|4
|Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ...
|May '17
|Parden Pard
|5
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|May '17
|Big Phobe
|1
|How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ...
|May '17
|boggle
|1
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr '17
|Christardy
|1
|Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h...
|Apr '17
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ...
|Apr '17
|Uproot disease_en...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC