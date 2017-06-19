Nigeria: Lagos School Children, Kidnapped 25 Days Ago, to Return 'Very Soon' - Police

The police on Monday assured the public, especially parents of the kidnapped students of Lagos State Model College, Igbonla-Epe, that all hands were on deck to ensure the safe return of their wards. Speaking to Government House correspondents after a meeting with Governor Akinwunmi Ambode at Lagos House in Ikeja, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG, in charge of Zone 2 comprising Lagos and Ogun states, Adamu Ibrahim, said security agencies were working tirelessly to ensure the return of the students and reunite them with their families.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.