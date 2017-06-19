Nigeria: Lagos School Children, Kidnapped 25 Days Ago, to Return 'Very Soon' - Police
The police on Monday assured the public, especially parents of the kidnapped students of Lagos State Model College, Igbonla-Epe, that all hands were on deck to ensure the safe return of their wards. Speaking to Government House correspondents after a meeting with Governor Akinwunmi Ambode at Lagos House in Ikeja, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG, in charge of Zone 2 comprising Lagos and Ogun states, Adamu Ibrahim, said security agencies were working tirelessly to ensure the return of the students and reunite them with their families.
