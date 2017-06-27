Nigeria, Italy to finalise agreement ...

Nigeria, Italy to finalise agreement on military, defence cooperation

14 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

Nigeria and Italy will soon finalise a draft technical agreement on military and defence cooperation and operations, the Defence Minister, Mansur Dan-Ali has said. The minister said this when he met with that country's Minister of Defence, Madam Roberta Pinnoti in Rome on Monday.

