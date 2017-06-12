Nigeria is not yet a nation

Igbo-haters, the Arewa ultimatum and our nation Fifty years after the civil war ended, Igbos do not yet feel a sense of belonging, acceptance or safety in the Federation called Nigeria. The sad part is that this belief is shared not just by the generation that witnessed the war and its deadly consequences, but Igbos across all generations, including the millennials who have been socialized into believing that there is a gap between their people and other Nigerians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.