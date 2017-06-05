Nigeria: How Arrested Kidnap Kingpin Evans Made Millions From Ransom - Police
The Lagos State Police Command on Sunday paraded one of the most wanted kidnap suspects in Nigeria, Chukwudi Onuamadike, who was named the "most wanted kidnap kingpin" in February. Mr. Onuamadike, 36, popularly known as Evans, was overpowered by the police at his home in Magodo, Lagos, after a gun battle that lasted several hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ...
|May '17
|Parden Pard
|5
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|May '17
|Big Phobe
|2
|How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ...
|May '17
|boggle
|1
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr '17
|Christardy
|1
|Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h...
|Apr '17
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ...
|Apr '17
|Uproot disease_en...
|1
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC