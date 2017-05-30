Nigeria: Govt Vows to Prosecute Purveyors of Fake News
The Federal Government on Sunday said that it will not relent until it has exposed those behind the fake news phenomenon in the country and bring them to justice. In a statement in Abuja, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said that those behind the fake news had the intention of destabilising the polity and causing disunity among the country's various ethnic and religious groups.
