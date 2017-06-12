Nigeria: Eight Feared Dead As Suicide...

Nigeria: Eight Feared Dead As Suicide Bombers Attack Maiduguri

At least eight persons were feared killed and about 30 others injured on Sunday when suicide bombers carried out multiple attacks at a crowded location in Dalori, a suburb of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital. The attacks occurred at about 10 p.m. with thundering sounds from the blasts echoing into the city as majority Muslim residents began to retire after observing the day's Ramadan night prayers.

Chicago, IL

