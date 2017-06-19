Nigeria: Eight Boko Haram Suspects Arraigned for Murder of Foreigners
The Nigerian government on Monday arraigned eight Boko Haram suspects for the killing of five foreigners who were abducted from a construction site in Kebbi State in 2011. The suspects are also accused of culpability in the murder of seven other foreigners in Borno State.
