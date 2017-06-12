Nigeria can be net exporter of oil palm - Solidaridad
AS the country continues to grapple with economic recession, an international agricultural development organisation, Solidaridad West Africa, said oil palm development can diversify the economy to generate foreign exchange. The Regional Director, Solidaridad West Africa, Isaac Gyamfi, said this at a workshop organised by the organisation in collaboration with other stakeholders in the oil palm sector in Abuja.
