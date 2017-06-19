Nigeria: Banks Take Over Etisalat Nig...

Nigeria: Banks Take Over Etisalat Nigeria Over Debt

A consortium of banks, led by Access Bank PLC and other Nigerian and foreign banks, has taken over the management of Etisalat Nigeria, effective June 15. The take-over followed the collapse of the effort by Emerging Markets Telecommunications Services, EMTS, promoted by-one time Chairman, United Bank for Africa, UBA, Hakeem Bello-Osagie, to reach agreement with the banks on debt restructuring plan in the protracted $1.72 billion debt impasse. However, EMTS Holding BV, established in the Netherlands, has up to June 23 to complete the transfer of 100 percent of the company's shares in Etisalat to the United Capital Trustees Limited, the legal representative of the consortium of banks.

