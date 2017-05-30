Nigeria: Another PDP Politician Arrested

The family and lawyer of an opposition politician arrested in Kogi State on Saturday have called on Governor Yahaya Bello to help secure his release. The wife of Etudaye Momoh, Joy, and his lawyer, Mike Bello, called PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday night and Sunday morning, alleging that he was arrested by unknown security operatives in Okene around 2:00 a.m. Saturday.

