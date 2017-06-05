Nigeria adrift as leader in London fo...

Nigeria adrift as leader in London for month of treatment

In this Friday May 29, 2015 file photo, Nigerian President elect, Muhammadu Buhari, arrives for his inauguration at Eagle Square in Abuja, Nigeria. Nigeria, West Africa's economic and military powerhouse, is adrift as President Muhammadu Buhari has been in London for medical treatment for a month as of Wednesday June 7, 2017, and many worry his health problems have left their country without strong direction.

Chicago, IL

