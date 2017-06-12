Nigeria: Acting President Meets North...

Nigeria: Acting President Meets Northern Leaders

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the Nigerian government is ready to deal with persons who promote hate speech and divisive comments. Mr. Osinbajo stated this Tuesday while meeting with a cross section of leaders from northern Nigeria at the Aso Rock Villa Abuja.

Chicago, IL

