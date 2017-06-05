Nigeria: Acting President Explains Bu...

Nigeria: Acting President Explains Buhari's 'New Vision' for Niger Delta

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has reiterated that the Muhammadu Buhari administration means well for the people of the Niger Delta and that it was determined to do things differently in the region. Mr. Osinbajo made the remarks, Tuesday, at Abuja when he received a delegation from Bayelsa State which met with him over a $3.6 billion Brass Fertilizer & Petro-Chemical Company in the state.

Chicago, IL

