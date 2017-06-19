Nigeria: 5,000 Nigerians Stranded in Mali

There are about 5,000 Nigerians waiting to be rescued from Mali, the head of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, Julie Donli, said on Thursday in Abuja. "We have no fewer than 5,000 victims awaiting rescue from Mali alone; every day we get people coming from Libya, Spain, Italy; every day they come in their hundreds and we are at dilemma," she said.

