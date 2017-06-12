Next Anambra governor must be person ...

Next Anambra governor must be person to integrate state into Nigeria's political grid

Read more: Vanguard

The Coalition of Political Parties has constituted a committee to interact with some gubernatorial aspirants in the Nov. 18 Anambra governorship elections and pick a consensus candidate. It said, one of the requirements for the next governor of the state is that the person must be able to integrate Anambra into the political grid of Nigeria.

