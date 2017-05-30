NDDC Director Attempted to Bribe me - EFCC top official
The South-South Zonal Head of Operations of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ishaq Salihu, has told a Rivers State High Court, sitting in Port Harcourt, that a former director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Mr. Robert Akunne Obuoha, offered him a bribe of N150, 000 in order to compromise an ongoing investigation by the EFCC. He stated this before Justice S.C. Amadi, while being led in evidence by the EFCC counsel, O.B. Akinsola.
