NASFAT is not a one man show- President
T he President, Nasrul-lahi-l-Fatih Society, Engr Kamil Bolarinwa has charged Muslims in the country on love, care and peaceful coexistence with neighbours irrespective of religious affiliation, adding that goodness and other virtues enjoined by Allah in the month of Ramadan are not only limited to the glorious month.
