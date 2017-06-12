NASA predicts heavier rain in Nigeria...

NASA predicts heavier rain in Nigeria, tropics

NASA scientists in a new study of climate change said the latest predictive climate models underestimate future levels of precipitation in Nigeria and other places in the tropics. The tropics are a region of the Earth surrounding the equator.

Chicago, IL

