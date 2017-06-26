Multiple suicide bomb attacks kill 16 in Borno
More than 16 persons were killed after a coordinated suicide bombings at the University of Maiduguri and Zannari Community in Maiduguri on Sunday night. An eyewitnesses told the Newsmen in Maiduguri that the bombing started around 10p.m "The noise of the explosion coming from the university woke us up from the sleep around 10p.m. "Few minutes after, the explosion spread to other parts of the town, especially around London Ciki," Malam Usman Chiroma, a resident of Mairi near the university said.
