Mubadala pulls out of Etisalat Nigeria

Abuja: Abu Dhabi state investment fund Mubadala has pulled out of Etisalat Nigeria after the telecoms firm failed to renegotiate a $1.2bn loan taken out four years ago with 13 Nigerian banks, the central bank has said. It gave no details on what it meant by "pulled out" but said it had intervened in the loan renegotiation talks to prevent job losses and asset stripping.

