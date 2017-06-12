Miss Nigeria wants life imprisonment ...

Miss Nigeria wants life imprisonment for rapists

13 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

Worried by the incessant cases of rape, the 22-year-old current Miss Nigeria, Chioma Obiadi, has advised the Federal Government to enact a law that will sentence anybody found to have committed rape life imprisonment to reduce the menace. Obiadi, the 40th Nigerian beauty queen, said in Lagos during a visit by the Miss Nigeria Organisation that, "Cases of rape are on the increase now in the country.

