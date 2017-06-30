Man who smashed fellow on the head and stabbed him to death receives death sentence by hanging

An Ogun High Court in Abeokuta on Friday sentenced a reveller, Rasheed Kareem, to death by hanging for the murder of one Ahmed Muyideen. In her judgment, Justice Olatokunbo Olopade said the convict, who was returning from a carnival smashed a bottle on Muyideen's head and thereafter stabbed him with it, was guilty as charged.

