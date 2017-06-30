Man who smashed fellow on the head an...

Man who smashed fellow on the head and stabbed him to death receives death sentence by hanging

An Ogun High Court in Abeokuta on Friday sentenced a reveller, Rasheed Kareem, to death by hanging for the murder of one Ahmed Muyideen. In her judgment, Justice Olatokunbo Olopade said the convict, who was returning from a carnival smashed a bottle on Muyideen's head and thereafter stabbed him with it, was guilty as charged.

