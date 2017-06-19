Kidnappers on rampage in Kaduna

Kidnappers on rampage in Kaduna

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

When the notorious kidnapper, Chukwudubem Onwuamadike, popularly known by his nom de gour, as Evans was arrested in Lagos two weeks ago, the whole nation was thrown into an ecstatic frenzy because of the far reaching effects of the criminal activities of this notorious criminal on the national psyche. Though kidnapping for ransom has assumed a dangerous dimension in the country, Evans notoriety in the business of kidnapping can only be compared to that of his other criminal brother, Vampire, who pulled a daring escape from the premises of a court in Owerri, Imo state where he was to be arraigned only to be killed later by the same Abba Kyari led team that captured the elusive Evans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police arrest 124 suspected gays, rapist in Kano Jun 15 Baptist ism by Proxy 4
News Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ... May '17 Parden Pard 5
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May '17 Big Phobe 1
News How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ... May '17 boggle 1
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr '17 Christardy 1
News Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h... Apr '17 He Named Me Black... 1
News Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ... Apr '17 Uproot disease_en... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,749 • Total comments across all topics: 281,988,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC