Kidnappers on rampage in Kaduna
When the notorious kidnapper, Chukwudubem Onwuamadike, popularly known by his nom de gour, as Evans was arrested in Lagos two weeks ago, the whole nation was thrown into an ecstatic frenzy because of the far reaching effects of the criminal activities of this notorious criminal on the national psyche. Though kidnapping for ransom has assumed a dangerous dimension in the country, Evans notoriety in the business of kidnapping can only be compared to that of his other criminal brother, Vampire, who pulled a daring escape from the premises of a court in Owerri, Imo state where he was to be arraigned only to be killed later by the same Abba Kyari led team that captured the elusive Evans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police arrest 124 suspected gays, rapist in Kano
|Jun 15
|Baptist ism by Proxy
|4
|Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ...
|May '17
|Parden Pard
|5
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|May '17
|Big Phobe
|1
|How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ...
|May '17
|boggle
|1
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr '17
|Christardy
|1
|Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h...
|Apr '17
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ...
|Apr '17
|Uproot disease_en...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC