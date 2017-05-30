Kidnapped, beaten, raped and held for...

Kidnapped, beaten, raped and held for five years: Girls reveal the brutalities of Boko Haram

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

Boko Haram's repeated attacks have paralysed Borno in north-eastern Nigeria for eight years. Our reporter spoke to women abducted and raped by the vicious insurgents who want to create an Islamic state Tragedy: Maimuna, with her son Ibrahim .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ... May 11 Parden Pard 5
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May 10 Big Phobe 2
News How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ... May 6 boggle 1
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr '17 Christardy 1
News Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h... Apr '17 He Named Me Black... 1
News Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ... Apr '17 Uproot disease_en... 1
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb '17 Solarman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,043 • Total comments across all topics: 281,527,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC