Indonesian firm interested in building crude oil refinery in Nigeria -NNPC

Indonesian engineering firm PT Intim Perkasa has expressed an interest in building a refinery in Nigeria, the West African country's state oil company said on Wednesday. Nigeria has been seeking investment in the sector to reduce reliance on imported oil products that consume a large portion of the OPEC member's scarce foreign currency reserves.

Chicago, IL

