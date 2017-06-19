Indonesian firm interested in building crude oil refinery in Nigeria -NNPC
Indonesian engineering firm PT Intim Perkasa has expressed an interest in building a refinery in Nigeria, the West African country's state oil company said on Wednesday. Nigeria has been seeking investment in the sector to reduce reliance on imported oil products that consume a large portion of the OPEC member's scarce foreign currency reserves.
