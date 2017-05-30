Indonesia seeks more economic relatio...

Indonesia seeks more economic relations with Nigeria

The visiting Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, Mrs Retno Marsudi, has announced her government's growing interest in promoting mutually beneficial economic relations with Nigeria. Marsudi, who led a Delegation to an Indonesia-Nigeria Business Forum in Lagos, said that there had been a decline in bilateral trade between both countries in the last five years.

Chicago, IL

