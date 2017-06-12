In new video, Boko Haram leader, Shekau, claims victory in Maiduguri attack
The shadowy leader of Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, in a new video, claimed victory in last Thursday's attack on Maiduguri, Borno State, boasting to use the arms allegedly seized by his men from fleeing soldiers to carry out more attacks on the city. This came on a day Adamawa State government alerted Nigerians to be careful of the antics of the Boko Haram sect, saying its members now disguise as epilepsy and abdominal pain patients to carry out their nefarious acts among large crowds.
