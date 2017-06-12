In new video, Boko Haram leader, Shek...

In new video, Boko Haram leader, Shekau, claims victory in Maiduguri attack

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

The shadowy leader of Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, in a new video, claimed victory in last Thursday's attack on Maiduguri, Borno State, boasting to use the arms allegedly seized by his men from fleeing soldiers to carry out more attacks on the city. This came on a day Adamawa State government alerted Nigerians to be careful of the antics of the Boko Haram sect, saying its members now disguise as epilepsy and abdominal pain patients to carry out their nefarious acts among large crowds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ... May '17 Parden Pard 5
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May '17 Big Phobe 2
News How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ... May '17 boggle 1
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr '17 Christardy 1
News Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h... Apr '17 He Named Me Black... 1
News Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ... Apr '17 Uproot disease_en... 1
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb '17 Solarman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,112 • Total comments across all topics: 281,708,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC