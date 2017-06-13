Igbo Quit Notice: IG Orders Arrest of...

Igbo Quit Notice: IG Orders Arrest of Any Arewa Group that Molests Any Nigerian

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Vanguard

Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, Thursday, ordered Assistant Inspectors General of Police and State's Commissioners of Police in the North to immediately arrest and bring to book those behind Tuesday's three-month eviction notice given to the Ibos to leave the northern part of the country. He also charged various State Police Commands to begin manhunt for those beating the drums of war across the country, saying "Anybody, individual or group that attempts to prevent any Nigerian from carrying out his daily activities, the constitution vests in us, the responsibilities to ensure that those guys are stopped by all means."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ... May 11 Parden Pard 5
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May 10 Big Phobe 2
News How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ... May '17 boggle 1
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr '17 Christardy 1
News Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h... Apr '17 He Named Me Black... 1
News Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ... Apr '17 Uproot disease_en... 1
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb '17 Solarman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,333 • Total comments across all topics: 281,631,648

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC