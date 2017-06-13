Igbo Quit Notice: IG Orders Arrest of Any Arewa Group that Molests Any Nigerian

Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, Thursday, ordered Assistant Inspectors General of Police and State's Commissioners of Police in the North to immediately arrest and bring to book those behind Tuesday's three-month eviction notice given to the Ibos to leave the northern part of the country. He also charged various State Police Commands to begin manhunt for those beating the drums of war across the country, saying "Anybody, individual or group that attempts to prevent any Nigerian from carrying out his daily activities, the constitution vests in us, the responsibilities to ensure that those guys are stopped by all means."

