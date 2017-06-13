Igbo Quit Notice: IG Orders Arrest of Any Arewa Group that Molests Any Nigerian
Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, Thursday, ordered Assistant Inspectors General of Police and State's Commissioners of Police in the North to immediately arrest and bring to book those behind Tuesday's three-month eviction notice given to the Ibos to leave the northern part of the country. He also charged various State Police Commands to begin manhunt for those beating the drums of war across the country, saying "Anybody, individual or group that attempts to prevent any Nigerian from carrying out his daily activities, the constitution vests in us, the responsibilities to ensure that those guys are stopped by all means."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ...
|May 11
|Parden Pard
|5
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|May 10
|Big Phobe
|2
|How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ...
|May '17
|boggle
|1
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr '17
|Christardy
|1
|Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h...
|Apr '17
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ...
|Apr '17
|Uproot disease_en...
|1
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC