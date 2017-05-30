'Igbo are not against Nigeria's existence, but '

For more than a week, tension built in Igboland over the sit-at-home called by the leadership of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, and the Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, to mark the declaration of Biafra and to further push for their quest for a better deal for Ndigbo. The police high command threatened fire and and brimstone, directing the commissioners of police in Igboland to do everything to stop the people from obeying the call, arguing that Nigeria is a republic and nobody or group other than the government has the power to ask the people to sit-at-home', or declare a public holiday.

