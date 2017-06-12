I Go Dye dedicates African Child Priz...

I Go Dye dedicates African Child Prize to Nigerian Armed Forces

On Friday June 16, 2017 at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, billionaire humour merchant, Francis Agoda, popularly known as I Go Dye joined other eminent African leaders to receive the 2017 African Child Prize. In his appreciation speech, the eloquent Delta-born ace comedian dedicated his award to the gallant men and women of the Nigerian Armed Forces, whom, he said have been resolute in their war against terrorism and commended their singular act of returning some of the abducted Chibok girls, back to the waiting arms of their families "I thank God Almighty for this honour and also say a big thank you to all those that voted and made it possible for me to be selected.

