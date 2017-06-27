I don't believe in restructuring of N...

I don't believe in restructuring of Nigeria, says Nnamdi Kanu

Read more: Vanguard

APGA will die after Anambra polls -IPOB Referendum only way out of Biafra agitation - Walid Jibrin Igbo in Kano, now indigenes -Ganduje 7 pro-Biafra groups fuse, make Kanu overall leader By Chioma Gabriel, Anayo Okoli, Omeiza Ajayi, Chinonso Alozie, David Odama & Emmanuel Ikora UMUAHIA -SEVEN pro-Biafra groups, yesterday, agreed to work together under the leadership of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, with the aim of achieving faster, their quest for referendum that will lead to the formation of the Republic of Biafra. The groups said they decided to work together so that they would be speaking with one voice, seeking one objective of securing the Republic of Biafra.

